Tension in Andhra's Akiveedu as mob attacks Deputy Speaker during temple visit

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Tension prevailed in Akiveedu on Friday following an alleged violence during Assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju’s visit to a dilapidated Rama temple in Pedapeta to mark Srirama Navami. The Deputy Speaker earlier announced plans to reconstruct the dilapidated temple, which was strongly opposed by certain sections of people.

When Raju, along with NDA leaders, visited the temple, a group of unruly elements allegedly surrounded his vehicle and attempted to attack him. Speaking to the media later, Raju said the mob attacked his supporters with iron rods and sticks. Jana Sena leader Anil was seriously injured in the attack and shifted to hospital in Bhimavaram. Three others also sustained injuries in the attack, he said.

Raju said most of the attackers were outsiders and some of them covered their faces with masks to avoid identification. Raju said he urged the district SP to take stringent action against the attackers.

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Raju alleged that one of the accused, identified as Naresh, threatened him. The CCTV camera footage is being examined to identify those involved in the attack. Amidst tension, the Deputy Speaker visited the temple and offered prayers on the occasion of Srirama Navami. Raju made it clear that he would not backtrack on his temple reconstruction plan. After the Deputy Speaker left the temple, the unruly mob reportedly unleashed a reign of terror in the area.