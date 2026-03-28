Thousands witness celestial wedding in Andhra's Prakasam district

ONGOLE: The auspicious Sri Rama Navami festival was celebrated across the district on Friday with traditional rituals including Ramayana recitations, bhajan sessions, and the Kalyanotsavam (celestial wedding) of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Temples witnessed heavy crowds from early morning as devotees offered prayers.

State ministers Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Gottipati Ravi Kumar, along with MLAs and district officials, extended festival greetings to citizens.

At the Ongole Police Quarters Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju and his wife Sruthi performed a special pooja and led the Kalyanotsavam by offering silk robes and talambralu to the deities.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao with his wife Naga Satya Latha, SN Padu MLA BN Vijay Kumar, OUDA Chairman Shaik Riyaz, and several community leaders also attended. Priests blessed devotees with Vedic chants, prasadam, and sesha vastram.