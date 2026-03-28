Vetlapalem blast survivor struggles, wife seeks aid in Andhra

KAKINADA: Vetlapalem firecracker explosion survivor Yamagiri Daveedu has shown gradual recovery from severe burns and may be discharged soon.

He is the only worker still undergoing treatment following the February 28 tragedy. In the mishap, 20 workers died on the spot, and eight more succumbed later during treatment at Kakinada Government General Hospital. Two others, Chappala Samuel and Pachigalla Nookaratnam, survived with injuries and have since been discharged.

Daveedu, a resident of Kummariveedhi in Samalkota, had long worked at the unit and was skilled in mixing chemicals.

He is the sole breadwinner for his family, which includes his wife Vijayakumari, three children, and his mother. His family has faced financial strain since the incident, travelling daily from Samalkota to Kakinada GGH, losing wages and struggling with expenses.

The State has handed over compensation to 20 families, while eight families are still awaiting aid. Daveedu’s wife has appealed to the government to provide private employment to help the family survive.