Visakhapatnam police launch ‘traffic soldiers’ to curb accidents, boost traffic management

VISAKHAPATNAM: To curb frequent accidents and strengthen traffic control, the Visakhapatnam police have introduced an innovative initiative “Traffic Soldiers.”

Speaking to TNIE, City Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi said that 256 volunteers, all above 18 years of age, have come forward to join after receiving special training.

He highlighted that the idea behind the initiative is to involve public cooperation in traffic management across Visakhapatnam city. These volunteers will assist traffic police stations in enforcement and regulation, particularly during peak hours at major junctions, markets, and hospitals.

Their duties include preventing signal jumping, wrong parking, and rash driving, and they will also help pedestrians, the elderly, women, and children cross busy roads safely, Bagchi added.

Traffic Soldiers will create awareness among vehicle users about road safety practices such as wearing helmets and seatbelts.

During festivals, rallies, and VIP visits, they will support efficient traffic management.