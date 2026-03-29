21 held after attack on Deputy Speaker’s supporters, prohibitory orders imposed in Akiveedu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Police arrested 21 persons in connection with the attack on Assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju’s followers during his visit to Ramalayam in Peddapeta of Akiveedu on Friday. The police registered a case against 58 persons in connection with the incident. Speaking to TNIE, Bhimavaram DSP Raghuveer Vishnu said prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in Akiveedu mandal to thwart further attacks.

Heavy police force was deployed in the town to maintain law and order. Police patrolling was intensified in Peddapeta.

The entry of outsiders into the town was restricted. Efforts are on to nab the other accused, the DSP said.

According to police sources, several stringent provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been invoked against the accused in the FIR to prevent recurrence of such attacks in the future.