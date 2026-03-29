Andhra Assembly adopts resolution on Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday unanimously passed a landmark resolution seeking statutory recognition for Amaravati as the capital of AP.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu moved the resolution during the sixth session of the Assembly, urging the Union Government to amend the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, to remove ambiguity surrounding the state capital.

The resolution was passed after an extensive debate for nearly five and a half hours. The chief minister, the deputy chief minister, ministers and several legislators participated in the discussion, reflecting the broad political consensus on the issue.

The resolution requests the Government of India to amend Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, by including the words “at Amaravati” in sub-section (2), explicitly designating Amaravati as the capital of AP.

Further, it proposes adding a clarification in the explanation to Section 5 stating that “Amaravati includes the capital city areas notified under the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014,” thereby extending the capital’s legal scope to the entire CRDA-notified region.

After the passage of resolution, it was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Copies of the resolution were also sent to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, seeking consideration during the ongoing Parliament session.