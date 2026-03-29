Andhra resilient despite Capital confusion created by past YSRCP rule: Minister Payyavula

VIJAYAWADA: Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav on Saturday strongly defended the resolution seeking legal status for Amaravati, while criticising the previous government’s policies. Speaking in the Assembly, he said former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made contradictory statements on the three-capitals issue, even playing video clips in the House to highlight the inconsistency.

Keshav alleged that governance during that period was driven by political motives rather than public welfare, creating confusion and discouraging investments. He said Andhra Pradesh remained resilient despite such challenges due to the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who, with decades of experience, is now steering the State back on track.

He criticised the three-capitals proposal, stating it created administrative uncertainty and stalled development, particularly in Amaravati.

The Minister said the previous regime attempted to destroy the capital project, causing distress to farmers who had contributed land. He added that Amaravati is now being rebuilt with renewed commitment.