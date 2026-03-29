Andhra to cut FiberNet CPE rentals, push revival of network after review meeting

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Investments and Infrastructure BC Janardhan Reddy conducted a review meeting on the progress of AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) at the R&B Department office in the Secretariat on Saturday.

The minister assured that several issues raised by local cable operators would be resolved. He directed officials to take concrete steps to deliver improved and expanded services to the public through the FiberNet network.

Janardhan Reddy alleged that the APSFL system, envisioned as a flagship initiative of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was weakened during the previous YSRCP government. He stressed the need to revive and strengthen the network through coordinated efforts. In a key decision, the minister ordered a reduction in rental charges for Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) boxes from April 1, 2026. Rentals will be `9 for boxes older than 78 months, `29 for those between 60-78 months, and `59 for boxes under 60 months.

He instructed officials to coordinate with the Energy Department on pole rental charges, initiate phased procurement of new CPE boxes, and recruit key staff across operations.