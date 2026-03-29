CM Naidu calls for ethical journalism, cautions on rising misinformation

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called for responsible, ethical and progressive journalism while addressing the 11th plenary of the Indian Journalists Union held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

The plenary was attended by IJU President Srinivasula Reddy, along with several public representatives and leaders including Kolusu Parthasarathy, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, MP Appala Naidu and AP Media Academy Chairman Alapati Suresh, among others.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said he shares a long-standing association with journalists spanning over four decades and described his bond with the media as one built on affection and mutual trust. He noted that since 1995, he has maintained close engagement with media professionals and recalled establishing the Press Academy in 1996 to strengthen journalistic institutions and standards.

He cautioned that the rise of false narratives and sensationalism in sections of the media is not healthy for society and democracy. He also pointed to the growing influence of social media, calling it a major challenge due to the rapid spread of unverified information.

The Chief Minister urged journalists to play a proactive role in countering misinformation and ensuring that facts prevail.