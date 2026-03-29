CM Naidu hails solar sector growth as Elvin eyes 1 million rooftop installations, 20,000 jobs

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his satisfaction over the rapid growth of investments and employment opportunities in the solar energy sector, aligned with the State government’s proactive initiatives to accelerate renewable energy development.

Elvin Industries Chairman Vijay Bhaskar called on the Chief Minister in Amaravati on Saturday and presented a comprehensive overview of Elvin Industries’ ongoing initiatives and the progress achieved in implementing solar rooftop projects across Andhra Pradesh.

Vijay Bhaskar reiterated that Elvin Industries is firmly committed to supporting the government’s vision of transforming the State into a premier green energy hub. The company has set an ambitious long-term goal of installing solar rooftop systems on 1 million households across the State.

“This initiative will play a crucial role in enhancing energy self-reliance while significantly contributing to environmental sustainability,” he noted.

Highlighting the company’s contribution to employment generation, he informed Naidu that Elvin Industries has already provided jobs to around 500 youths and is strategically planning to create nearly 20,000 employment opportunities in the coming year.

He further added that the company’s excellence in the solar sector has been recognised with prestigious awards from leading industry platforms such as EQ Magazine and SolarQuarter.

The Chief Minister commended Elvin Industries for its commitment to quality standards and customer satisfaction. He encouraged Elvin Industries to sustain its momentum and further strengthen its role in advancing the renewable energy ecosystem in the State.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that strong collaboration between the government and private enterprises like Elvin Industries will position AP as a leader in the green energy sector.