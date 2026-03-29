Delivery boy escapes with gas cylinders in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: A delivery boy escaped with LPG cylinders under the Gajuwaka police station limits on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Appa Rao, an employee of Manikanta Gas Agency in Chinnagantyada.

Gajuwaka Tahsildar Srinivas said a complaint was received from a consumer on Saturday morning. The complainant alleged that delivery boy Apparao had collected OTPs in advance from customers and fled with both filled and empty LPG cylinders.

When some customers who booked gas more than a month ago but did not receive cylinders, visited the gas agency to find out the delay in delivery. The agency said the gas cylinders were already delivered.

Following complaints from consumers, officials lodged a complaint with the police and conducted an detailed inquiry.

After discussing the matter with the IOCL sales manager and local suppliers, alternative gas cylinders were provided to the affected consumers to avoid inconvenience,.

Srinivas assured the public that efforts are underway to trace the delivery boy and resolve such issues if any in the city. The gas agency also lodged a complaint with the Gajuwaka police regarding the incident. Police launched a manhunt to nab the delivery boy.