From tribal hamlet to ‘Science on Wheels’: Teacher transforms rural learning in Andhra

NELLORE: Born and raised in a remote tribal hamlet where schools functioned without proper classrooms, textbooks or laboratories, N Subrahmanyam grew up amid hardship and social discouragement, often hearing that children from his village and community were ‘not meant to study’. Those painful words, instead of weakening him, became the foundation of a lifelong resolve to prove that rural children are no less capable than their urban counterparts when given the right opportunities.

That resolve has guided Subrahmanyam’s three-decade journey in science education, bringing science beyond textbooks into the lives of rural children across Andhra Pradesh. Born into the marginalised Yanadi tribal community in Nellore district, his entry into science was shaped not by privilege but by hardship, curiosity and a desire to ensure no rural child felt helpless without books or guidance.

Growing up without laboratories or proper classrooms, he discovered science in leaves, under stones and in the night sky. Though his questions were many, answers were scarce, convincing him that rural children deserved hands-on, inquiry-based learning.

This conviction led him to teaching, not merely to deliver the syllabus but to ignite young minds. He began as a Secondary Grade Teacher at MPPUP School in Gumparlapadu and later served over two decades as a School Assistant in Biology at ZPHS Mahammadapuram in Podalakur mandal. Rejecting rote learning, he introduced low-cost models, field observation and nature-based learning.

He organised science fairs, guided students in research projects and recreated ancient Indian observatories to teach geometry and astronomy.

One of his most significant initiatives was Science on Wheels, later Space on Wheels. Recognising that most rural schools lacked laboratories, he converted a small vehicle into a mobile science lab with microscopes, telescopes and working models. Driving it himself, he conducted demonstrations, bringing STEM education directly to villages.