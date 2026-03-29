Kalamkari breathes new life into Rashtrapati Bhavan, replacing colonial portraits with Indian heritage

TIRUPATI: The grand halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan have been beautifully transformed with exquisite Kalamkari wall hangings, replacing old British-era war portraits with vibrant expressions of Indian heritage and amplified ambience. A dedicated team of traditional artists from Srikalahasti in Tirupati district created intricate Kalamkari paintings that now grace the walls of the President’s official residence on Raisina Hill. The paintings are embedded with their centuries-old craftsmanship, blending with storytelling, delicate brushwork and earthy colour palettes.

The team, led by National Awardee (2008) Manna Samudram Viswanath Reddy, transformed an initial commission of five artworks into a monumental project at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Within 15 days, they completed 17 large Kalamkari panels, each 7x7 feet, along with two decorative yali arches. Themes included Sukha Maharshi, the Tree of Life, Nandi, and narrative compositions like the “Seven Steps,” all finished with antique textures to complement the grandeur of the interiors.

To meet the demanding schedule, the team expanded from five to 21 members, including seven women artists. Despite overlapping commitments such as the SurajKund exhibition in Delhi, they delivered with precision.

Cotton cloth was supplied by Rashtrapati Bhavan, and a museum hall was allocated for their creative process. One of Viswanath Reddy’s Ramayana-inspired paintings was later displayed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, further elevating the recognition of their work.

Traditionally, Srikalahasti Kalamkari depicts divine figures like Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Durga, and Lord Shiva, along with Ramayana and Mahabharata scenes. At Rashtrapati Bhavan, these themes replaced colonial war imagery, embedding Indian tradition into the interiors.