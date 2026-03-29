Minister Lokesh slams Jagan, vows to revive Andhra Capital

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh launched a sharp attack on YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Assembly debate on the Amaravati resolution, accusing him of misleading people on the Capital issue and stalling the State’s development.

He alleged that Jagan had come to power in 2019 by making false assurances, including a promise to build his residence in Amaravati and continue it as the permanent capital. However, after securing a massive mandate, he completely changed his stand and introduced the three-capitals proposal, creating uncertainty and halting progress.

He criticised the previous government for failing to bring major investments or industries, while claiming that around Rs 700 crore was spent on constructing a ‘palace’ for an individual. Referring to the proposal of making Kurnool a judicial capital, Lokesh said not even a single bench was shifted, calling it a misleading move.

He added that such actions led to public disillusionment, reflected in the party’s reduced strength in the Assembly. Demanding accountability, he said Jagan must apologise to Amaravati farmers and the people of Andhra Pradesh for betraying their trust.

Emphasising the significance of Amaravati, he said it is ‘not just land but an emotion,’ built on the sacrifices of nearly 30,000 farmers who voluntarily pooled around 35,000 acres within a short span. He said the capital was envisioned by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a growth engine for five crore people, ensuring balanced regional development.

He said Amaravati is being planned as a world-class city with modern infrastructure.