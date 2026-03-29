Take steps to avoid drinking water shortage in summer: ZP chairperson

VISKHAPATNAM: Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra has directed officials to address public grievances with a positive approach and ensure timely and quality solutions.

She stressed the need for transparent delivery of government services and strengthening of infrastructure at the grassroots level. With summer approaching, she asked officials to take advance steps to prevent drinking water shortages.

She was speaking at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

ZP Chief Executive Officer Narayana Murthy presented the agenda and reviewed decisions taken earlier. Members raised several issues, including drinking water supply during summer, improvement of CC and BT roads, expansion of medical services, availability of doctors and staff, and prevention of power disruptions. Officials concerned assured that necessary action would be taken.

She directed the officials to take steps to avoid drinking water scarcity in summer, address power supply issues in agency areas, and identify villages without electricity.

Speaking at the meeting, Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad assured that “Maha Prasthanam” services would be expanded. He assured that steps would be taken to streamline referral systems and provide quicker services.

On requests for bus services to Vechalam and Timiram, he said action would be taken based on feasibility. Anakapalle Collector Vijaya Krishnan , MLC Varudu Kalyani, officials and others were present.