Tribal protesters carry dolis to highlight road woes in Andhra's ASR, Anakapalle districts

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribal communities from several PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) habitations staged a protest on Saturday highlighting the lack of road connectivity to their villages in parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Anakapalle districts.

As part of the demonstration held at Gandhi statue, they carried makeshift stretchers (dolis) to depict the difficulties faced in transporting patients during medical emergencies due to the absence of motorable roads. The protesters demanded immediate steps to provide road access to villages such as Pasuvula Banda, Jeelugulova, Neellu Banda and Sompuram Banda. They urged the authorities to commence road works that were earlier inaugurated.

“It has been 11 months since the foundation stone was laid for a 4 km BT road from Dasari Thota to Mettapalem, with an estimated cost of `3.77 crore, under Chilakalagadda panchayat in Ananthagiri mandal of ASR district. However, the work has not been taken up so far. The proposed road is expected to benefit around 10,000 people across nearly 25 villages spanning two districts and three mandals,” they said.

In Anakapalle district, tribal communities belonging to the Kondh group in Ravikamatham, V Madugula and Rolugunta mandals continue to live in remote hilltop villages without basic road access. They pointed out that while BT roads have been announced for certain tribal areas under Central schemes, similar benefits have not reached non-scheduled tribal habitations.