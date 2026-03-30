AP energy minister says govt prioritising improving infrastructure in schools

ONGOLE: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributed free bicycles to 37 students at a school in Kamepalli on Sunday to encourage them to continue their education.

Speaking on the occasion, he said authorities have already distributed 10,450 bicycles to students across Addanki constituency and will complete the programme by April 15. He said the government will also distribute tricycles to differently-abled persons and provide them training in driving.

Responding to requests from students, Gottipati sanctioned a water plant for the Kamepalli school. He reiterated that the government is giving top priority to improving infrastructure in schools.

He added that authorities are conducting teacher recruitment through Mega DSC under the leadership of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.