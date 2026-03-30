APSDMA issues two-day rain alert amid heatwave conditions

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued a weather advisory expecting changing climatic conditions across parts of the State, including rainfall and heatwave activity over the next two days.

According to the APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain, a surface-level cyclonic circulation persisting over Rayalaseema and adjoining areas is likely to trigger light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated parts of Rayalaseema districts on Monday and Tuesday.

APSDMA MD said daytime temperatures are expected to dip slightly, offering temporary relief from the prevailing heat.

Officials advised residents to remain cautious amid unstable weather conditions.

Authorities warned people not to take shelter under trees or remain in open fields during thunderstorms and lightning activity.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in several parts of the Andhra Pradesh. On Monday, authorities issued heatwave alerts for mandals in Vizianagaram district, Parvathipuram-Manyam district and Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district, including Badangi, Merakamudidam, Therlam, Vangara, Balijipeta, Garugubilli, Seethanagaram, Chintoor and Kunavaram.

Officials added that around 10 mandals are likely to experience heatwave conditions, with the number expected to rise to 12 the following day.

On Sunday, extreme heat conditions prevailed across the state, with temperatures exceeding 40°C at 78 locations. Authorities recorded the highest temperature of 42.4°C in Gudur of Nellore district, followed by 42.3°C in Nandanamarella of Prakasam district.

Several other locations across Kadapa, Tirupati, Chittoor and Srikakulam districts also reported temperatures above 40°C, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing summer heatwave.