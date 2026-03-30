Boat case row: MP Beeda says will quit politics if rivals prove charges

NELLORE: TDP Rajya Sabha member Beeda Masthan Rao on Sunday said he will quit his parliamentary post and politics if any evidence proves his involvement in the Juvvaladinne boat disappearance case in Nellore district.

Addressing the media at his residence, Rajya Sabha member Beeda Masthan Rao alleged that political opponents are spreading false propaganda as part of a conspiracy. He said he has maintained close ties with fishing communities for over four decades and questioned the motive behind linking him to the controversy.

Clarifying his stand, Rajya Sabha member Beeda Masthan Rao said he has not spoken to an individual named Thotaiah for the past six months. Referring to videos in circulation, he said he has seen them and claimed that the name ‘BMR’ surfaced only after repeated questioning.

He said he is ready to provide bank transaction details and challenged anyone to prove that money was transferred from his account or from accounts of his associates in connection with the incident.

Rajya Sabha member Beeda Masthan Rao described the issue as part of a long-standing inter-state dispute involving Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh for 30 to 40 years. He said such conflicts arise when fishing boats cross maritime boundaries.