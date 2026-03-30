DCIL sets Rs 3K crore growth target to mark 50 years

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) commemorated its golden jubilee in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The organisation has played an important role in ensuring efficient port operations and supporting cargo movement, contributing to the growth of the maritime sector. For five long and distinguished decades, DCIL has played a vital role in building India’s maritime strength. Through its continuous efforts in dredging ports and waterways it has ensured that our ports remain active. This has helped maintain smooth movement of cargo, strengthened supply chain across the country and supported the steady growth of India’s blue economy just like timely rains help agriculture grow and sustain livelihood.”
Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur said, “DCIL’s contribution to infrastructure development has supported India’s maritime growth and the goal of becoming a self-reliant maritime nation.”
Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, noted, “The company is actively exploring new areas such as submarine cable trenching, offshore wind energy support and inland waterways development, which will shape its growth trajectory.”
“Our long-term vision is aligned with the nation’s aspirations. By 2047, as India celebrates 100 years of Independence, we envision DCIL as a globally recognised leader in dredging services, extending our expertise beyond national boundaries and contributing to sustainable maritime infrastructure worldwide,” M Angamuthu, Chairman of DCIL and Vizag Port Authority said.
DCIL CEO S Divakar added, “The organisation’s journey reflects its continued focus on supporting port infrastructure and maritime development in the country. With an expansion roadmap, modernisation push, we are setting a growth target of Rs 3,000 crore.”
The company undertakes nearly 80 per cent of India’s maintenance dredging, handling about 120 million cubic metres out of the total 150 million cubic metres.
The corporation has recorded a steady fiscal growth, with revenues increasing from Rs 200 crore in its early years to Rs 1,148 crore in the last financial year. It is engaged in maintenance and capital dredging projects at major ports, including Vizag, Haldia, Kandla, Kochi, Paradip, Chennai and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority in Navi Mumbai. The Golden Jubilee celebration that brought employees to commemorate five decades of service to the nation. Visakhapatnam Port Authority Deputy Chairperson Roshni Aparanji K was also present.