DCIL sets Rs 3K crore growth target to mark 50 years

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) commemorated its golden jubilee in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The organisation has played an important role in ensuring efficient port operations and supporting cargo movement, contributing to the growth of the maritime sector. For five long and distinguished decades, DCIL has played a vital role in building India’s maritime strength. Through its continuous efforts in dredging ports and waterways it has ensured that our ports remain active. This has helped maintain smooth movement of cargo, strengthened supply chain across the country and supported the steady growth of India’s blue economy just like timely rains help agriculture grow and sustain livelihood.”

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur said, “DCIL’s contribution to infrastructure development has supported India’s maritime growth and the goal of becoming a self-reliant maritime nation.”

Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, noted, “The company is actively exploring new areas such as submarine cable trenching, offshore wind energy support and inland waterways development, which will shape its growth trajectory.”

“Our long-term vision is aligned with the nation’s aspirations. By 2047, as India celebrates 100 years of Independence, we envision DCIL as a globally recognised leader in dredging services, extending our expertise beyond national boundaries and contributing to sustainable maritime infrastructure worldwide,” M Angamuthu, Chairman of DCIL and Vizag Port Authority said.