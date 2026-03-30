DCIL to commission high-capacity hopper dredger ‘Godavari’ in September

VISAKHAPATNAM: Headquartered in Visakhapatnam, Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) is set to commission its high-capacity trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), DCI Dredge Godavari, later this year.

“Godavari will commence its trials around July and is likely to be commissioned in September this year,” said DCIL Managing Director and CEO Captain S Divakar.

The vessel, being built under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, was launched on October 18, 2025, at Cochin Shipyard Limited. It has been constructed with technical and design support from Royal IHC, a Netherlands-based dredging specialist. With a hopper capacity of 12,000 cubic metres, Dredge Godavari is among the largest and most advanced dredgers in the country.

The vessel measures about 127 metres in length and is capable of dredging up to depths of 36 metres, making it suitable for deepening ports, maintaining navigational channels and undertaking land reclamation works.

Once commissioned, it is expected to enhance DCIL’s overall dredging capacity to around 80 million cubic metres, enabling the company to handle larger and more complex projects across major and minor ports.

The dredger incorporates modern engineering systems, including advanced automation, improved dredging efficiency and enhanced safety and environmental features.

The project also reflects growing domestic capabilities in shipbuilding, supported by collaboration between Indian shipyards and international technology partners. DCIL provides dredging and allied services to ports, the Indian Navy and other organisations.