Elevation to public representatives only for dedicated workers: AP CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a strong message to party ranks, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday declared that only committed workers will be elevated as public representatives, warning that leaders who sideline cadre will be kept at bay, as he outlined a cadre-centric roadmap at the 44th Foundation Day celebrations of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
Addressing party leaders and workers at the TDP central office, the CM emphasised discipline, dedication, and grassroots connect as the core principles that would determine leadership opportunities in the future. He made it clear that the party would prioritise those who work sincerely at the ground level, adding that recognition of hardworking cadre would be overseen by Nara Lokesh.
Highlighting the changing political landscape, the Chief Minister pointed to the proposed delimitation process, which is expected to increase Assembly seats by nearly 50%, along with the likely implementation of 33% reservation for women. In this backdrop, he said the party would ensure fair opportunities for deserving candidates, particularly those who have consistently contributed to strengthening the organisation.
He called upon party workers to actively engage with the public, understand their problems, and work towards resolving them. He stressed that the party’s strength lies in its connect with the people and that governance must translate into tangible benefits at the grassroots level. If the party is strong, the state will be strong, he remarked, urging cadre to uphold the TDP’s values and brand image in every aspect of public life.
Reflecting on the party’s journey since its inception, Naidu said the TDP has witnessed both remarkable successes and testing challenges over the decades. He recalled instances of political adversity and credited the resilience of party workers for overcoming such phases.
He also paid tribute to cadre who made sacrifices, including those who lost their lives or livelihoods while working for the party. The Chief Minister highlighted several landmark initiatives introduced by previous TDP governments, noting that many later evolved into national models. These included subsidised rice schemes, women’s property rights, reservations in local bodies, power sector reforms, and the establishment of women self-help groups that empowered lakhs of families. He said these reforms demonstrated the party’s long-standing commitment to welfare and development.
On governance, Chandrababu Naidu underlined the government’s focus on welfare schemes and employment generation. He said initiatives such as enhanced social pensions, women empowerment programmes, and support for farmers and fishermen are being implemented effectively.
He added that the government has already facilitated over six lakh job opportunities and is working towards generating 20 lakh jobs through industrial growth and investments. Reiterating key promises, Naidu said the government has not increased electricity tariffs and would continue to maintain that stance in the future.
He also spoke about major infrastructure projects, including the completion of Polavaram and the development of Amaravati as a world-class capital city, with works targeted for completion by 2028. Taking a swipe at political opponents, he said attempts to weaken the TDP have failed in the past and will continue to do so, asserting that the party’s future remains strong. He urged cadre to counter misinformation effectively.