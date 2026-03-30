Elevation to public representatives only for dedicated workers: AP CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a strong message to party ranks, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday declared that only committed workers will be elevated as public representatives, warning that leaders who sideline cadre will be kept at bay, as he outlined a cadre-centric roadmap at the 44th Foundation Day celebrations of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Addressing party leaders and workers at the TDP central office, the CM emphasised discipline, dedication, and grassroots connect as the core principles that would determine leadership opportunities in the future. He made it clear that the party would prioritise those who work sincerely at the ground level, adding that recognition of hardworking cadre would be overseen by Nara Lokesh.

Highlighting the changing political landscape, the Chief Minister pointed to the proposed delimitation process, which is expected to increase Assembly seats by nearly 50%, along with the likely implementation of 33% reservation for women. In this backdrop, he said the party would ensure fair opportunities for deserving candidates, particularly those who have consistently contributed to strengthening the organisation.

He called upon party workers to actively engage with the public, understand their problems, and work towards resolving them. He stressed that the party’s strength lies in its connect with the people and that governance must translate into tangible benefits at the grassroots level. If the party is strong, the state will be strong, he remarked, urging cadre to uphold the TDP’s values and brand image in every aspect of public life.

Reflecting on the party’s journey since its inception, Naidu said the TDP has witnessed both remarkable successes and testing challenges over the decades. He recalled instances of political adversity and credited the resilience of party workers for overcoming such phases.