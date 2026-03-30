Former TN CM OPS visits Srikalahasti shrine ahead of assembly polls

TIRUPATI: At the renowned Srikalahasteeswara Temple, a significant political-cum-spiritual visit took place on Sunday ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam offered prayers at the temple, marking his first visit after joining the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). His visit follows his securing of an MLA ticket to contest from the Bodinayakanur constituency.

Temple priests conducted the Rahu-Ketu Puja, along with Antaralaya Darshan and Vedic blessings. He was received by Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy and temple Executive Officer BK Venkatesulu. The visit is being viewed as both religious and political, as leaders often seek divine blessings before crucial electoral battles. Notably, his political mentor and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had also performed special rituals at the same temple ahead of elections.

Often referred to as ‘Dakshina Kashi’, the Srikalahasteeswara Temple is famous for Rahu-Ketu poojas, drawing devotees and political leaders alike during turning points in their lives and careers. Panneerselvam is scheduled to have darshan at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple early Monday morning. With elections approaching, his visit underscores the blend of faith and political strategy, a tradition frequently observed in South Indian politics.