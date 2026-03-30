Mango prices in AP set to soar as output drops amid climate impact, pests

VIJAYAWADA: In a blow to domestic consumers and mango lovers, prices are set to soar in Andhra Pradesh this season as a sharp fall in production triggered by climate fluctuations and pest attacks has tightened supplies even before peak arrivals begin, putting mangoes out of reach for many.
Farmers across major mango-growing districts such as Krishna, NTR, Eluru, Chittoor, Kurnool, YSR Kadapa and Anantapur said that although flowering was initially promising, climate change impacts and black thrips infestation have significantly affected fruit setting, leading to reduced yields. The reduced output, coupled with strong demand in domestic and export markets, has led to a sharp spike in prices.
‘’Flowering was good in the Rayalaseema region during the initial stage, but fruit development has raised concerns. In coastal districts, the crop has suffered damage. We expect only about 60-70% production this year, said Srinivas, Director of Horticulture to TNIE.
In a recent development from Reddigudem in NTR district, premium-quality Banginapalli mangoes reportedly fetched as high as Rs 2.30 lakh per tonne (Covered), while another category was priced at around Rs1.75 lakh per tonne. Nearly 200 tonnes were exported at these premium rates, reflecting strong demand in the early phase of the season.
Mango is cultivated over nearly 3.98 lakh hectares in the state, with popular varieties such as Banginapalli, Totapuri and Rasalu forming a major share. Andhra Pradesh typically produces around 45 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes annually. However, this year, production is estimated to be lower by nearly 40%, with arrivals also delayed by about 20 days compared to normal seasons.
At Asia’s biggest mango market in Nunna, trading activity has just begun, but arrivals remain significantly low. Only two shops are currently operational, compared to around 30 last year and nearly 88 during peak seasons earlier. So far, arrivals stand at just 20 tonnes, whereas peak-season arrivals usually touch 200 tonnes per day.
Traders said that prices are currently ranging between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1 lakh per tonne, depending on quality and variety. If supply remains tight in the coming weeks, prices are expected to stay firm throughout the season.
Nunna Mango Growers Association Secretary I Srinivas Reddy said the market, which was once bustling, is now witnessing low arrivals. “Last year, hundreds of tonnes arrived by this time, but now only about 20 tonnes have reached, that too with a delay of nearly 20 days,” he said.
NTR district Horticulture Officer P Balaji Kumar said mango crop damage in the district has exceeded 50% due to black thrips infestation and recent rains. “The infestation has been severe for the past three years. Farmers are suffering heavily,” he said, adding that mango is currently cultivated in about 23,000 hectares in the district.