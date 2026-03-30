Mango prices in AP set to soar as output drops amid climate impact, pests

VIJAYAWADA: In a blow to domestic consumers and mango lovers, prices are set to soar in Andhra Pradesh this season as a sharp fall in production triggered by climate fluctuations and pest attacks has tightened supplies even before peak arrivals begin, putting mangoes out of reach for many.

Farmers across major mango-growing districts such as Krishna, NTR, Eluru, Chittoor, Kurnool, YSR Kadapa and Anantapur said that although flowering was initially promising, climate change impacts and black thrips infestation have significantly affected fruit setting, leading to reduced yields. The reduced output, coupled with strong demand in domestic and export markets, has led to a sharp spike in prices.

‘’Flowering was good in the Rayalaseema region during the initial stage, but fruit development has raised concerns. In coastal districts, the crop has suffered damage. We expect only about 60-70% production this year, said Srinivas, Director of Horticulture to TNIE.

In a recent development from Reddigudem in NTR district, premium-quality Banginapalli mangoes reportedly fetched as high as Rs 2.30 lakh per tonne (Covered), while another category was priced at around Rs1.75 lakh per tonne. Nearly 200 tonnes were exported at these premium rates, reflecting strong demand in the early phase of the season.