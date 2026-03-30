Markapuram bus mishap: Police step up probe, drivers grilled

ONGOLE: Markapuram police intensified the investigation into the bus accident case and examined all angles, taking both drivers, including owner-cum-driver Hari Babu and Yuvaraju, into custody for questioning. Police said the probe is on.

Meanwhile, injured passengers are recovering and hospital authorities are preparing to discharge them based on their condition.

Of the 16 patients admitted to Ongole GGH, authorities discharged nine, while seven are still undergoing treatment.

“We have discharged nine patients and the remaining seven injured persons, including Maniyamma, Sri Hari, Mahendra Reddy, Chandu, Chitti Babu, Lakshmi Kumari and Abraham, are undergoing treatment in the hospital. One patient from Markapuram GGH was shifted today. Among the seven, we performed surgeries on four patients and all are recovering well. Based on their recovery, we will discharge two more by Monday,” Medical Superintendent Dr Manikya Rao of Ongole GGH told TNIE on Sunday.

District authorities are in regular touch with hospital officials and are monitoring the health condition of the injured and related issues.

On Saturday night, District Collector M Vijaya Sunitha, along with the Joint Collector and other officials, visited Markapuram GGH and reviewed the condition of patients undergoing treatment. Medical Officer Rambabu said all patients are stable and recovering well.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nagaraju said, “Investigation continues at a brisk pace and we are collecting all recorded and technical evidence to understand what happened and what led to the accident. Officials are also probing the role of the tipper vehicle driver and other related issues. We will soon identify those responsible for this accident.”