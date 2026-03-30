TDP's 44th Formation Day celebrated with grandeur in Ongole

ONGOLE: Ministers and TDP leaders celebrated the party’s 44th foundation day across Kondapi and Addanki segments in Ongole district on Sunday.

Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, along with MLAs and party leaders, took part in celebrations in Kondapi Assembly segment. Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar attended the foundation day celebrations in Addanki segment.

In Addanki segment, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar attended the celebrations at Kamepalli village. He paid floral tributes to TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. He, along with local leaders and cadre, garlanded the NTR statue and hoisted the party flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said the party continued to progress despite challenges over its 44-year journey due to the dedication of its cadre. He said the arrest of party national president N Chandrababu Naidu by the YSRCP regime aimed to demoralise workers, but they responded with renewed energy and brought the party back to power.

He said the TDP is the only party in India to come to power within nine months of its formation. Recalling NTR’s legacy, he said critics initially dismissed him as a film actor entering politics, but he introduced revolutionary changes. He said the coalition government is following NTR’s footsteps in implementing welfare schemes and fulfilling promises made during the elections.

He said TDP leaders and cadre must take government initiatives to the people. He criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly spreading misinformation by claiming credit for the coalition government’s initiatives. He said those who came to power with the slogan “We will not go back on our word” failed to uphold it.