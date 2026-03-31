Andhra's Maredumilli–Chintoor ghat stretch poses high risk for road commuters

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Travel along the interstate highway connecting Rajamahendravaram and Bhadrachalam is increasingly risky due to recurring disruptions, particularly along the Maredumilli-Chintoor ghat stretch.

The 30-kilometre ghat road between Valamuru in Maredumilli mandal and Tulasipaka in Chintoor mandal of Polavaram district is known for its steep gradients and sharp curves. Vehicles navigating this stretch often encounter severe difficulties, making the journey hazardous for commuters.

With the road designated as an interstate route, it serves as a crucial link between the merged mandals and neighbouring states such as Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. On Sunday morning, a bolero vehicle overturned and fell into a pit at Boddugudem village, resulting in two killed and 13 injuries.

In recent times, accidents have been reported frequently on National Highway 30 connecting Chinturu-Bhadrachalam, National Highway 326 leading towards Odisha and the state highway to Seethampeta.

In 2024, as many as 29 people died, and in 2025, 39 people died in accidents that occurred on the ghat road. Heavy vehicular movement has further aggravated the situation. Oversized and overloaded trucks frequently ply this route, despite restrictions, leading to frequent breakdowns and traffic bottlenecks.

Many vehicles struggle to climb steep inclines or negotiate dangerous curves, often getting stranded midway. As a result, long queues of vehicles, including APSRTC buses, are left waiting for hours, causing severe inconvenience.

Although the government has imposed restrictions on vehicle length and weight, limiting them to 15 metres and 35 tonnes respectively, these rules are not being strictly enforced.

Warning boards have been installed near Maredumilli, but large trailer lorries continue to operate, often getting stuck at critical bends due to their size.

Local authorities have acknowledged the issue and assured action. Maredumilli Circle Inspector (CI) T Gopi Narendra Prasad stated, “Measures will be taken to regulate vehicle movement and identify those causing obstructions at key turns. Efforts will be made to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent inconvenience to other commuters.”

With rising traffic and lax enforcement, commuters are urging authorities to take immediate and effective steps to make the ghat road safer and more manageable.