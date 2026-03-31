AP govt takes steps to check intrusion of fishermen from other States: CM Chandrababu Naidu

NELLORE: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday asserted that the State government will fully support local fishermen and take stringent measures to prevent intrusion by fishermen from neighbouring states into Andhra Pradesh waters.
Addressing a public meeting in Naidupeta, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh has a long coastline,and its marine resources must benefit local fishing communities.
He made it clear that fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will not be allowed to engage in fishing activity in AP waters, and strict surveillance will be enforced along the coast.
Naidu announced the immediate sanction of two patrol boats for the Nellore coast to strengthen coastal monitoring. He added that if required, four more boats would be deployed. The responsibility of ensuring that local fishermen do not suffer losses has been entrusted to the district collectors of Nellore and Tirupati.
He alleged that coastal surveillance had weakened under the previous government, with several patrol boats rendered defunct.
Reaffirming his commitment, the Chief Minister said, “It is my responsibility to ensure that no injustice is done to fishermen.”
Highlighting welfare measures, Naidu said the financial assistance provided during the fishing ban period has been increased to `20,000 under the Matsyakara Sevalo scheme.