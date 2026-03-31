AP govt takes steps to check intrusion of fishermen from other States: CM Chandrababu Naidu

NELLORE: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday asserted that the State government will fully support local fishermen and take stringent measures to prevent intrusion by fishermen from neighbouring states into Andhra Pradesh waters.

Addressing a public meeting in Naidupeta, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh has a long coastline,and its marine resources must benefit local fishing communities.

He made it clear that fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will not be allowed to engage in fishing activity in AP waters, and strict surveillance will be enforced along the coast.