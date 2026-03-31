APSDMA forecasts rain, storms amid heatwaves

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) alerted that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms will be witnessed in several districts of the State due to the impact of a surface circulation and trough on Tuesday.

According to APSDMA Managing Director (MD) Prakhar Jain, districts including Srikakulam, ASR, Polavaram, Kurnool, and Nandyal are likely to get scattered showers with lightning. Light rainfall is expected at places in Vizianagaram, Manyam, Vizag, Nellore, and Anantapur districts.

Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions are likely in eight mandals and heatwave conditions in 13 mandals on Tuesday. Areas in Parvathipuram Manyam and Polavaram districts are expected to face intense heat, while parts of Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Eluru, and other districts may experience heatwave impact.

On Wednesday, heatwave conditions are expected in 14 mandals. Groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, and infants, have been advised to take precautions. On Monday, high temperatures were recorded across AP, with Kadapa district reporting 42.5°C, followed by Kurnool at 41.3°C and several districts crossing 40°C.