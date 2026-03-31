Energy savings essential for economic stability: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push towards sustainable development, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has extended full support to the Union Government’s call for a nationwide movement on energy efficiency and renewable energy.

He described the initiative as the largest of its kind under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and was formally launched at Naidupeta in Tirupati district on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the growing importance of energy efficiency amid global uncertainties, particularly the ongoing West Asia crisis affecting energy supply chains. He stressed that energy conservation is now essential for ensuring economic stability and environmental sustainability, calling for active public participation.