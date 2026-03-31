Energy savings essential for economic stability: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push towards sustainable development, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has extended full support to the Union Government’s call for a nationwide movement on energy efficiency and renewable energy.
He described the initiative as the largest of its kind under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and was formally launched at Naidupeta in Tirupati district on Monday.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the growing importance of energy efficiency amid global uncertainties, particularly the ongoing West Asia crisis affecting energy supply chains. He stressed that energy conservation is now essential for ensuring economic stability and environmental sustainability, calling for active public participation.
Reiterating India’s commitment to climate action, Naidu referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s early warnings on climate change and the country’s ambitious targets, including reducing carbon emissions, lowering GDP emission intensity by 45 percent by 2030, and achieving Net Zero by 2070. He said these goals require collective effort from all sections of society.
The State has aligned with national priorities through its Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, aimed at accelerating clean energy adoption and promoting energy efficiency across sectors.
As part of ongoing efforts, Andhra Pradesh has already partnered with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to distribute energy-efficient induction cookstoves to over 55,000 Anganwadi centres.
Taking the initiative further, Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL), in collaboration with EESL and AP SEEDCO, has signed a tripartite agreement to provide energy-efficient appliances to five lakh PMAY beneficiaries in the first phase. The agreement, signed during India Energy Week 2026 in Goa, he stated.