Falling fertility rate raises alarm in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has raised serious concerns over the State’s rapidly declining fertility rate, terming it a “Population Time Bomb” that could have long-term economic and social consequences if not addressed urgently.
Minister for Medical and Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav in a statement on Monday warned that the State’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has fallen to 1.50, significantly below the replacement level of 2.10 required for population stability.
He noted that this trend, if left unchecked, could lead to a shrinking workforce and a sharp rise in the elderly population, ultimately impacting economic growth.
The Minister highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is ageing faster than the national average, with a median age of 32.5 years compared to India’s 28 years.
He cautioned that the proportion of children below 14 years is projected to decline from 25 percent in 2011 to 15 percent by 2036, while the population aged 60 and above is expected to nearly double from 10 percent to 19 percent during the same period, rising further to 23 percent by 2047.
Describing the situation as leading to shrinconomics, where a shrinking workforce supports an expanding elderly population, the Minister said this could erode the State’s economic potential and turn the current demographic dividend into a demographic burden beyond 2040.
In response, the government is formulating a New Population Management Framework aimed at achieving population stabilisation by 2035.
Moving away from traditional population control measures, the framework emphasises a population care approach that encourages voluntary and informed childbearing decisions through supportive policies.
“The objective is to ensure that raising children is no longer a burden on families, but a supported and empowered choice,” the Minister said.
A key focus of the framework is women’s empowerment, recognising their central role in population stabilisation. The government aims to increase the Female Labour Force Participation Rate to 60 per cent over the next decade, which is expected to boost the State’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by around 15 per cent.
The framework is structured around five pillars Matrutva (maternal and child health), Sanjivini (real-time health monitoring), Shakti (women empowerment), Kshema (elderly care), and Naipunyam (skill development). It also includes measures such as providing free fertility support services to nearly 12 lakh families and reducing unnecessary hysterectomies.
Calling for a collective effort, Satyakumar Yadav urged stakeholders, including the public and media, to actively participate in discussions and support a people’s movement for population stabilisation, emphasising that the next decade will be crucial in shaping the State’s demographic and economic future.