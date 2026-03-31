Falling fertility rate raises alarm in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has raised serious concerns over the State’s rapidly declining fertility rate, terming it a “Population Time Bomb” that could have long-term economic and social consequences if not addressed urgently.

Minister for Medical and Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav in a statement on Monday warned that the State’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has fallen to 1.50, significantly below the replacement level of 2.10 required for population stability.

He noted that this trend, if left unchecked, could lead to a shrinking workforce and a sharp rise in the elderly population, ultimately impacting economic growth.

The Minister highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is ageing faster than the national average, with a median age of 32.5 years compared to India’s 28 years.

He cautioned that the proportion of children below 14 years is projected to decline from 25 percent in 2011 to 15 percent by 2036, while the population aged 60 and above is expected to nearly double from 10 percent to 19 percent during the same period, rising further to 23 percent by 2047.

Describing the situation as leading to shrinconomics, where a shrinking workforce supports an expanding elderly population, the Minister said this could erode the State’s economic potential and turn the current demographic dividend into a demographic burden beyond 2040.

In response, the government is formulating a New Population Management Framework aimed at achieving population stabilisation by 2035.

Moving away from traditional population control measures, the framework emphasises a population care approach that encourages voluntary and informed childbearing decisions through supportive policies.