IRR case: Andhra HC rejects Alla’s plea against Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has dismissed three petitions filed by former Mangalagiri MLA and YSRCP senior leader Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in connection with the Inner Ring Road (IRR) alleged scam, ruling that they were not maintainable.

Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratap delivered separate orders on Monday rejecting all three pleas.

It may be recalled that Ramakrishna Reddy had approached the High Court seeking transfer of the case registered by the AP CID to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also sought cancellation of anticipatory bail granted earlier to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and requested transfer of the case from the Vijayawada ACB Court to the Special Court for MPs and MLAs.