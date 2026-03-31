IRR case: Andhra HC rejects Alla’s plea against Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has dismissed three petitions filed by former Mangalagiri MLA and YSRCP senior leader Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in connection with the Inner Ring Road (IRR) alleged scam, ruling that they were not maintainable.
Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratap delivered separate orders on Monday rejecting all three pleas.
It may be recalled that Ramakrishna Reddy had approached the High Court seeking transfer of the case registered by the AP CID to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also sought cancellation of anticipatory bail granted earlier to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and requested transfer of the case from the Vijayawada ACB Court to the Special Court for MPs and MLAs.
After hearing arguments on March 18, the HC had reserved its verdict pronounced on Monday. During the hearings, Jada Shravan Kumar, counsel for Ramakrishna Reddy argued that the CID, which had earlier registered the case and filed a charge sheet after collecting evidence, had changed its stand after the change in government. It was alleged that the agency had moved a petition before the ACB Court to close the case.
The petitioner’s counsel contended that since the Chief Minister oversees the CID, the investigation could be influenced, warranting a probe by the CBI. He also alleged violation of bail conditions by Chandrababu Naidu and sought cancellation of his bail. Opposing the petitions, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the CID, argued that the pleas were politically motivated. He maintained that the investigation had been completed and the charge sheet filed, leaving no grounds for a CBI probe, and asserted that bail conditions had not been violated.
After considering arguments, the HC dismissed all petitions.