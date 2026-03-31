NTPC Simhadri generates 11,136 MUs in FY 2025-26

VISAKHAPATNAM: NTPC Simhadri has reported a total gross power generation of 11,136.44 million units (MUs) up to March 27 in the financial year 2025-26.

The plant operated at a plant load factor of 64.27 per cent, while solar generation stood at 39.362 MUs during the period.

In an interaction with the media at NTPC, Head of Project Ayaskanta Jena said the station has an installed capacity of 4x500 MW (2,000 MW), along with a 25 MW floating solar plant.

He stated the unit plays a key role in meeting the power requirements of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with 684 MW and 793 MW allocated to the two States respectively.

“Coal for the plant is sourced from Talcher coalfields in Odisha and transported through the East Coast Railway network,” he noted.