NTPC Simhadri generates 11,136 MUs in FY 2025-26

VISAKHAPATNAM: NTPC Simhadri has reported a total gross power generation of 11,136.44 million units (MUs) up to March 27 in the financial year 2025-26.
The plant operated at a plant load factor of 64.27 per cent, while solar generation stood at 39.362 MUs during the period.
In an interaction with the media at NTPC, Head of Project Ayaskanta Jena said the station has an installed capacity of 4x500 MW (2,000 MW), along with a 25 MW floating solar plant.
He stated the unit plays a key role in meeting the power requirements of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with 684 MW and 793 MW allocated to the two States respectively.
“Coal for the plant is sourced from Talcher coalfields in Odisha and transported through the East Coast Railway network,” he noted.
Highlighting environmental measures, Jena highlighted more than 85 per cent of the plant’s water requirement is met using seawater.
He also referred to afforestation initiatives such as the Green Visakha programme, under which large-scale plantation has been taken up in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts. The plant and township have also been declared plastic-free zones.
“NTPC planted nearly 40,000 saplings in FY 25-26, with 95 per cent success rate,” he maintained.
The station has received recognitions including the Greentech Environment Award and the Golden Peacock Award for CSR Excellence.
The plant’s corporate social responsibility initiatives focus on healthcare, education, skill development, water and sanitation, women empowerment and community infrastructure.
During the current financial year, programmes were implemented in eight surrounding panchayats.