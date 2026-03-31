NTRUHS unveils plan to boost research

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences has unveiled a comprehensive plan to promote research, sports, and technology-driven healthcare across government medical institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

Vice-Chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar said the university is taking significant steps to enhance academic standards while ensuring students’ overall development.

A key component of the plan is an AI-based Disease Modelling and Decision Centre to predict disease trends, aid early detection and support preventive action, with backing from the National University of Singapore. The university will offer research scholarships to 1,000 students annually, with 30,000 for six months each.

Faculty grants will be expanded to include AYUSH and increased up to `5 lakh. Alumni networks will be unified with funding support. Each government medical college will receive `10 lakh annually for sports. The initiatives, costing 22.13 crore a year for three years, align with the Chief Minister’s vision.