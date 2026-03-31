Participants in P4 programme will be recognised and honoured: Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu attended the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) “Margadarsi-Bangaru Kutumbalu” programme held on Monday evening at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, in the Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium, Tirupati.

Participating in the first anniversary celebrations of the P4 initiative, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to reduce economic inequalities in society.

He said that everyone should develop a sense of social responsibility, especially those who have benefited from society, and contribute towards uplifting the underprivileged.

Naidu appreciated the “Margadarsis” (mentors) who have come forward to support poor families.

He noted that merely offering financial assistance is not enough, and stressed the importance of continuous guidance and mentoring to help families achieve sustainable progress.

Highlighting the objective of the P4 programme, the Chief Minister said it aims to improve the living standards of poor families. He added that the government is planning ahead to address future challenges and ensure inclusive growth where everyone can live happily.

He further remarked that society itself is like a family, and suggested that if individuals contribute even 10 percent of their income towards helping the poor, it would bring immense satisfaction. He said he intends to inspire people. “When we look at leaders like us, we must remember that we too were born in ordinary and middle-class families. Today, I am appealing to everyone who has grown financially to come forward and contribute to society by adopting poor and underprivileged families,” he stated.

He further announced that in the coming days, complete details of Margadarsis (mentors) and Bangaru Kutumbalu (beneficiary families), along with their needs, will be made available online. Under the P4 initiative, a dedicated society has also been established, along with a management consultancy system to guide the program effectively.