SCAP, CSIR-NIScPR ink pact on studies over policymaking

VIJAYAWADA: The Science City of Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), operating under the state’s Department of Infrastructure and Investment, on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), New Delhi. The agreement aims to strengthen science communication, promote research collaboration, and support evidence-based policymaking in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

The MoU was formalised in the presence of MT Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary and Venkateswarlu Kesineni, Chief Executive Officer of SCAP. Representing CSIR-NIScPR were Director Dr Geetha Vani Rayasam, Chief Scientist Dr Yogesh Suman, and Principal Scientist Dr NK Prasanna, who will serve as nodal officers for future initiatives.

The agreement proposes joint research projects, outreach programmes, and development of educational content. It also includes mentorship support and promotion of scientific journals and knowledge resources.

SCAP officials noted that the partnership would benefit stakeholders from school to university levels and strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s innovation ecosystem.