Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu launches e-magazine to provide scientific guidance to farmers

VIJAYAWADA: In a move aimed at transforming the livestock sector into a profitable, technology-driven enterprise, Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Thursday launched the ‘Pashusamvardhaka Margadarshini’ e-magazine to provide farmers with scientific guidance and modern practices.

The minister said around 25 lakh farmers in the state are engaged in dairy, small livestock, and backyard poultry.

The sector recorded a Gross Value Added of Rs 1.76 lakh crore in 2025-26, reflecting its growing importance.

However, issues such as traditional practices, labour shortage, fodder scarcity, and rising feed costs continue to hinder progress.

He noted that while youth are leaning towards technology sectors, livestock farming offers strong commercial potential. Training programmes in Vizag have benefited 1,500 participants, with nearly 200 farmers launching profitable ventures. The e-magazine, available via the SMILE platform and WhatsApp groups, will provide insights on animal health, nutrition, management, marketing, and government schemes.

Minister Atchannaidu said scientific livestock practices could yield Rs 5-6 lakh annual income per acre, aligning with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of creating entrepreneurs in every household.