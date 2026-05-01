Andhra announces overhaul of drug supply system to ensure uninterrupted medicine availability

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced sweeping reforms in the drug supply system for government hospitals, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential medicines.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said purchases, distribution, and delivery to patients will be reviewed by a special agency, with a fresh look at the Essential Medicine List (EML) and Additional Medicine List (AML).

The Minister explained that unnecessary drugs will be removed and new, relevant combinations added, based on inputs from doctors, pharmacists, and hospital superintendents. He stressed the need for stronger coordination between physicians and pharmacists to improve efficiency.

During a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat, officials discussed shortages and delays in supply. The Minister directed that medicines under national health programmes should be supplied directly from the Central Drug Store to hospitals, bypassing district offices, to avoid delays. Hospitals will be required to record local purchases on E-Aushadhi portal for transparency.

Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur (virtually) said prescriptions will be audited, and hospitals will be able to check online the availability of medicines in other facilities, enabling adjustments.