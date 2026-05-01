Andhra begins door-to-door houselisting for Census 2027, shifts to digital mode

VIJAYAWADA: The door-to-door houselisting operations for Census 2027 in Andhra Pradesh will begin on May 1, 2026 and continue until May 30, 2026, covering housing conditions, household amenities, and assets across the State. This marks the start of India’s largest administrative and statistical exercise, conducted for the first time in digital mode.

The houselisting phase follows the Self-Enumeration drive, which commenced on April 16, 2026 and concluded on Thursday, April 30, 2026. More than 9.2 lakh households across the State participated in this digital initiative, with dignitaries including Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs completing their details through the Self-Enumeration portal.

During the houselisting operations, enumerators will spend the first three days preparing layout maps to ensure accurate identification of Enumeration Block boundaries and systematic coverage of all households. Families that have already completed Self-Enumeration are requested to provide their Self-Enumeration ID to enumerators for validation.

To encourage participation, the Directorate of Census Operations has launched a multimedia publicity campaign featuring videos of dignitaries, FM radio jingles, cinema screenings, hoardings, bus panels, and displays at railway stations and bus stands. Census branding has also appeared in Vande Bharat train magazines.