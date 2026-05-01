Andhra partners Araku Coffee to launch 100 women-led outlets under MEPMA

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards women’s empowerment in AP, the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and Native Araku Coffee Private Limited have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement was formalised under the leadership of Mission Director Smt. Vakati Karuna, The MoU aims to provide employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for urban women, members of SHGs, economically disadvantaged women, and aspiring women entrepreneurs.

Key provisions include establishing Araku Valley Coffee outlets across the state under a franchise model, setting up two coffee shops in each district within two years, and creating new avenues for jobs and business growth.

MEPMA will identify and train women entrepreneurs, extend financial support through government schemes, and implement a two-year strategic plan. Native Araku Coffee Pvt. Ltd. will provide strategic guidance to women entrepreneurs, organize exposure visits for MEPMA staff, create new opportunities for business expansion, and support monitoring and performance evaluation.

The financial framework includes Rs 5,90,000 for a 10x15 to 10x20 sized store, and Rs 10,00,000 for an e-vehicle-based mobile coffee shop. Women entrepreneurs will be eligible for loans and subsidies under PMFME and PMEGP schemes.

In the pilot phase, 100 women-led coffee outlets will be established. Quarterly review meetings, a steering committee under the Mission Director, and real-time support from Native Araku Coffee’s dedicated team will ensure effective implementation. The MoU will remain in force for two years, with provisions for extension by mutual consent.