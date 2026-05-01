Andhra's Guduru records highest temp of 45.8°C

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of continuing extreme weather conditions across the state, with a mix of severe heat and thunderstorms expected over the next two days.

On Thursday, Guduru in Nellore district recorded the season’s highest temperature at 45.8°C, while several other locations also reported scorching conditions. Palnadu’s Piduguralla registered 45.2°C, Markapur’s Nandanamarellu 45°C, Tirupati’s Rayalacheruvu 44.3°C, and Chittoor’s Thavanampalle 43.5°C. Highs of 43–44°C were also reported in NTR, Prakasam, Bapatla, Nandyal, and Kadapa districts.

According to APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain, 216 mandals across 20 districts experienced heatwave conditions with maximum temperatures above 41°C.

The worst affected were Palnadu (28 mandals), YSR Kadapa (26), Tirupati (25), Nellore (25), Prakasam (22), Markapur (15), Nandyal (14), Chittoor (13), and Guntur (11).

For Friday (May 1), forecasts indicate severe hot winds in nine mandals, including Balijapeta, Garugubilli, Jiyyammavalasa, Komarada, Parvathipuram, Seethampeta, and Seethanagaram in Parvathipuram Manyam district, as well as Chinturu and Kunavaram in Polavaram district.

Another 49 mandals across districts such as Vizianagaram, Manyam, Polavaram, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, and Markapuram are expected to face hot wind conditions.

Officials also cautioned that a trough extending from interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar is likely to trigger light to moderate rains with thunderstorms in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Polavaram, Nellore, Anantapur, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts over the next three days.

Farmers and outdoor workers were advised to take precautions, avoid working under trees during thunderstorms, and stay hydrated during peak heat hours.

The APSDMA urged the public to remain on high alert to both extreme heatwave conditions and sudden thunderstorm activity, stressing that the combination of high temperatures and unstable weather could pose risks to health and safety.