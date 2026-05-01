Andhra's Guntur district gears up for digital Census 2027

GUNTUR: District Collector CM Sai Kanth Varma has called upon officials and citizens to ensure the success of the Population Census 2027, which begins on May 1 and continues until May 30.

Speaking at a video conference with senior officials, the Collector said that 62,434 families in the district have already completed self-enumeration.

He emphasised that the census will be conducted entirely through digital methods, with 3,803 house-listing blocks established.

A total of 4,046 enumerators, 720 supervisors, and 23 charge officers have been appointed, including Swarna Gram staff, junior assistants, senior assistants, and other personnel.

All staff have undergone training, and kits required for enumeration have been distributed.

Enumerators will begin house visits on May 1, verifying boundaries based on maps and uploading details through a mobile app. The Collector assured that personal data collected during the census is completely secure, urging people not to harbor doubts. For any issues, a toll-free helpline (1855) has been set up.