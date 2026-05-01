Andhra's Nellore restricts stray dog feeding to designated centres, hikes penalty on stray cattle

NELLORE: In a move to control the growing stray dog population and reduce public inconvenience, the Municipal Corporation of Nellore has prohibited indiscriminate feeding of street dogs in public places.

A total of 54 feeding centres, one in each municipal division, have been equipped with special containers for food and drinking water, and animal lovers have been instructed to feed stray dogs only at these locations.

According to official estimates, the city has around 25,000 stray dogs, with unofficial figures suggesting up to 10,000 more. Of these, nearly 24,000 have undergone Animal Birth Control (ABC) sterilisation surgeries.

In a parallel effort, the civic body has stepped up action against the growing menace of stray cattle on roads, which has been causing accidents, doubling the penalty from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. So far, around 250 cows have been seized and transported to a gaushala in Kallurupalli.

“Animal lovers should avoid feeding stray dogs at random places, as it encourages them to settle in those areas and create problems for residents. We have established one feeding centre in each division, and details can be obtained from the local secretariat. Feeding should be done only at these designated centres.

We are also shifting stray cattle to gaushalas daily and taking stringent steps to control their movement,” Municipal Veterinary Officer Madan Mohan said.