CM Naidu advises ministers to sharpen AI, IT skills

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggested that his Cabinet colleagues enhance their knowledge of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT), warning that a lack of awareness in these rapidly evolving sectors could leave them lagging behind.

After concluding the discussion on the Cabinet meeting agenda, the Chief Minister held an extended discussion with Ministers on recent developments and strategic initiatives.

Recalling efforts to attract global technology giant Google to Andhra Pradesh, Naidu elaborated on the progress made so far. He highlighted the role of Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh, who, during his recent visit to the United States, successfully engaged with Google representatives and persuaded them to consider investments in the State.

Naidu directed Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu to ensure the active participation of Ministers in the ‘Jaladhara-Jalaharathi’ programme. He also called for immediate measures to mitigate the impact of rising temperatures.

The Chief Minister instructed Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar to intensify efforts to achieve targets under the ‘Surya Ghar’ initiative.

Ministers who recently returned from an official visit to Singapore have been asked to submit individual reports detailing their observations.

Naidu also noted that the swift approval process for the proposed aerospace defence cluster near Puttaparthi reflects the government’s commitment to SoDBimproving the ‘speed of doing business’.