CM Naidu bats for industry-linked courses in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised the need for future-ready education and called for forecasting course demand in line with evolving global and industry requirements.

During a review meeting on the education department at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to restructure university courses and transform universities into hubs of research and innovation.

Highlighting emerging sectors such as logistics and green energy as potential game changers, the Chief Minister stressed the need to introduce new courses aligned with market demand. He appreciated Andhra University for launching a course in quantum technology, the first of its kind in the state.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of enabling universities in AP to compete at international level and called for partnerships with the world’s top 200 universities. He also directed that each university be linked with at least one industrial partner.

Additionally, he suggested establishing departments for foreign language training, including German, across universities. From primary education to postgraduate levels, curricula should be redesigned to support both career building and character development.