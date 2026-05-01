CM Naidu to take part in Pedala Sevalo at Pamarru on May 1

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be touring Krishna district on Friday, taking part in a series of welfare and public programmes. His visit will focus on pension distribution under the Pedala Sevalo initiative, worker interactions on May Day, and the inauguration of a major healthcare facility.

As part of the Pedala Sevalo programme, the Chief Minister will visit Pamidimukkala in the Pamarru constituency. There, he will interact with beneficiaries of the NTR Bharosa pensions scheme, which has disbursed Rs 63,158 crore to the poor since the formation of the Government.

In Krishna district alone, 2.34 lakh people receive pensions amounting to Rs 102 crore every month. Naidu will personally hand over pensions to select beneficiaries and spend time with them at NTR Colony.

Marking International Workers’ Day, the Chief Minister will hold a special interaction with construction workers at Veerankilaku village. Later in the afternoon, he will conduct a review meeting with TDP leaders and party workers of the Pamarru constituency, focusing on organisational and developmental issues.

The highlight of the tour will be the inauguration of the newly built LV Prasad Eye Hospital at Gudlavalleru, a facility aimed at expanding advanced eye care services in region.

According to the official schedule, Naidu will arrive at Veerankilaku at 10.15 am, proceed to Pamidimukkala at 10.25 am for a public meeting, and later visit NTR Colony. At 12.45 pm, he will meet construction workers, followed by a 1.55 pm review session with party leaders. By 3.40 pm, he will reach Gudlavalleru, inaugurating the hospital at 3.50 pm, before returning to the camp office by 4.45 pm.