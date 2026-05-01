SIT grills key accused Raj Kesireddy in Rs 400 crore Andhra liquor scam

VIJAYAWADA: The prime accused in the sensational multi-crore liquor transportation scam during the previous YSRCP regime, Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy alias Raj Kesireddy, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning at Vijayawada city police office on Thursday.

Kesireddy, considered a central figure in the alleged scam, was summoned by investigators probing large-scale irregularities in the transportation and distribution of liquor in the state.

According to SIT’s preliminary findings, the case involves an estimated loss of around Rs 400 crore to the state exchequer due to alleged manipulation in transport operations and related processes.

The SIT officials stated that they are examining alleged violations in liquor supply chains, including favoritism, inflated contracts, and diversion of funds. “The case is part of a broader multi-crore liquor scam that allegedly took place during the previous regime, involving irregularities in procurement, distribution, and transportation of liquor through the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL). Investigating agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), have identified a complex network of shell companies, kickbacks, and money laundering channels linked to the accused. Other accused Karumuri Nageswara Rao, his son and others were also involved in the irregularities,” said the SIT officials.

It may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh High Court had recently directed all accused to cooperate with the SIT probe and appear for questioning as required.

The SIT officials informed the court that Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy was a key conspirator, with agencies alleging that he played a major role in orchestrating the system that enabled illegal gains through commissions and transport contracts.