Traditional wild fruits make comeback in Tirupati markets

TIRUPATI: Traditional wild fruits have made a strong comeback in the markets this summer, with parents showing keen interest in introducing these natural forest fruits to their children as healthier alternatives to modern fast foods and other deep-fried snacks.

The revival of the age-old countryside treats is rekindling nostalgic memories among elders while also promoting healthier eating habits among the younger generation. A variety of traditional countryside snacks and wild fruits, once a common part of rural childhood summers, are now attracting city residents.

Manila Tamarind, Karonda, Indian Boxwood Fruit, and Wild Date Fruit are witnessing growing demand, especially among parents eager to introduce seasonal natural foods to their children.

Forest fruits are sourced from Yerravaripalem, Bhakarapeta, Mamandur, Nerabailu villages and other hamlets located near forest regions of the district. Tribal communities collect the fruits from nearby forests and sell them through local vendors, creating a seasonal source of livelihood. For the past few days, pushcart vendors have been witnessing brisk sales. Manila Tamarind are sold at Rs 50 for 250 grams, while Karonda, are priced at Rs 20 per glass and Wild Date Fruit at Rs 50 per glass.

Speaking to TNIE, R Dilip, a bank employee in Tirupati, said, “I am enthusiastic about buying these legacy countryside fruits. Today’s children are more familiar with processed snacks, but these natural fruits are part of our tradition, and childhood memories”. A homemaker, P Jayasudha, a resident of Biragipatteda, said, “Buying these forest fruits reminded me of my childhood summer days. Seeing them in the market again has made me very happy. I also tasted these rare seasonal fruits along with my son Jashwanth.”

With increasing interest among urban families, these forgotten countryside fruits are making a sweet comeback, reconnecting Tirupati residents with nature, tradition, and the simple flavours of summer.