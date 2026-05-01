YSRCP leader Pudi Srihari moves Andhra Pradesh HC against criminal cases

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP media general secretary and former Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) to the former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Pudi Srihari, has approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking to quash multiple criminal cases registered against him in connection with alleged social media posts on Thursday.

In his petitions, Srihari urged the HC to strike down the cases booked by police in Guntur district, including the Nallapadu and Kothapet police stations. He requested interim orders to stay all proceedings in these cases. Srihari alleged that the cases were politically motivated and filed with the backing of leaders from the ruling party.

He accused the police of misusing authority and deliberately implicating him in what he described as false cases. As per petitions, multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered on the same issue, despite established legal principles barring such action. He contended that the police had acted in violation of the law.