302 RO plants go defunct in Andhra's Konaseema, students hit

AMALAPURAM: Thousands of students in Dr Br Ambedkar Konaseema district endured thirst throughout the last academic year due to lack of safe drinking water in the schools and hostels.

In 2021, five Reverse Osmosis (RO) water plant companies came forward to provide safe drinking water to all students in schools. Around 805 RO plants were planned for installation, but 676 plants were installed. 129 plants are yet to be installed.

Currently, 374 RO plants are operational across government, municipal, Zilla Parishad High (ZPH), and residential schools. However, 302 of the 676 installed plants are non-functional. These statistics were presented to higher officials of the state education department during a recent review meeting.

Ambedkar Konaseema district has 21 mandals and over 805 schools managed by APSWRS, BCWRS, government, municipal, and Zilla Parishad authorities. More than 50,000 students from Classes 6 to 10, and over 20,000 from Classes 1 to 5, study in these government schools. Groundwater in the district has turned salty due to aquaculture ponds, making it unsafe for drinking.

RO water plants offered a great opportunity for these island children. But their hopes dried up within months of installation. Students then had to bring boiled water from home for lunch.

Despite repeated appeals from students, parents, and school headmasters to the concerned companies, no action was taken.

The 2025-26 academic year ended without the contractors rectifying the non-working plants.

Students faced many hardships due to lack of safe drinking water.

Following persistent appeals from school headmasters, state education officials conducted a statewide review of RO water plants.

District Education Officer P. Nageswara Rao stated that a recent review of RO plant performance was conducted.

Higher officials have ordered that all non-functional plants be repaired and operational before schools reopen next month and ensure providing safe drinking water to the students.